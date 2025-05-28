Betis, Chelsea ready for UEFA Conference League final

+ ↺ − 16 px

Real Betis is aiming to lift the first European trophy in the club's history, while Chelsea could become the first team to win all four major UEFA competitions if it defeats the Spanish side in Wednesday's UEFA Conference League final in Wroclaw, Poland.

The two coaches are well-acquainted. Since 2011, Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini had managed Enzo Maresca at Malaga for two years. In 2018, the Italian joined Pellegrini's coaching staff at West Ham United.

"I sent him a short message when we started in the group stage to say, 'I will see you in Poland in the final.' And when we got there, I gave him a call to say how happy I was to play the final against him," said Pellegrini at a press conference on Tuesday.

Although Chelsea is viewed as the favorite, Pellegrini expressed confidence in his team's chances of claiming its first European title.

"We have the same possibility to win the game and we will start from the first minute trying to do it," said the 71-year-old, adding, "I've said many times that you have to be able to manage the emotional side because a big mistake can decide the result."

Chelsea arrived in Poland after a resounding win over Nottingham Forest secured fourth place in the Premier League and qualification for next season's Champions League.

"I said a few times during the season that for me, it was already a good season, and it can become a very good season if we finish top four or top five. The first target was there, we achieved it last Sunday. And the chance to do the second is here," Maresca told the media on Tuesday evening.

"The Conference League is important. If we are able to win, it's a good thing because we continue to build the winning mentality. We need to show again the desire to win games," he added.

Chelsea has not won a trophy since May 2021, when it defeated Manchester City in the Champions League final in Porto, Portugal.

Maresca expects his young squad to rise to the occasion. "The message to my players is that we did something important, but if we want to confirm that we're becoming an important club, we have to show the desire to win the game. It's a final game and it is the one we want to win," he said.

