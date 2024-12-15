BFMTV: The death toll from the hurricane in Mayotte could reach thousands

The death toll from the devastating Hurricane "Shido," which struck Mayotte (a French overseas territory in the Indian Ocean) on Saturday, could reach several thousand.

According to News.Az , this was reported by BFMTV The channel noted that "at least several hundred people have died as a result of the disaster, with the number of fatalities potentially reaching a thousand or even several thousand."Previously, it was reported that the hurricane had claimed 14 lives. Significant rescue teams and medical supplies have been dispatched to Mayotte. The French Minister of the Interior and Overseas Territories, Bruno Retailleau, is heading to the archipelago to oversee efforts to address the aftermath of the hurricane.

