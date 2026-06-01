Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures jump after record May close

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US stock futures moved higher early Monday as investors looked to extend momentum from a strong May, which saw major indexes reach fresh record highs, News.Az reports, citing Yahoo Finance.

Dow Jones futures (YM=F) and S&P 500 futures (ES=F) rose 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively, while Nasdaq 100 futures (NQ=F) gained 0.6%.

Wall Street begins June after a powerful monthly rally. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) jumped more than 8% in May, outperforming other major indexes as technology stocks continued to lead gains. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose about 5% over the month, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) increased nearly 3%.

On the geopolitical front, President Donald Trump said he would convene advisers in the Situation Room to make a “final determination” on next steps, while reiterating that Iran must never obtain a nuclear weapon. He also called for the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy shipments.

Oil prices also rose on Sunday after retreating late last week. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) crude gained 1.8% to just under $89 per barrel, while Brent (BZ=F) crude climbed 1.5% to $92. Despite the rebound, WTI recorded its largest monthly decline since April 2025, falling nearly 17% in May.

Looking ahead, investors are focusing on Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report, one of the most important economic releases of the week. The employment data is expected to offer fresh insight into the strength of the labor market and could help shape expectations for the Federal Reserve’s interest rate path in the coming months.

News.Az