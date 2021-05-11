Biden confident he will meet with Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Joe Biden said on Monday that his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place, TASS reports.

Biden delivered a speech at the White House on the economic effects of the pandemic.

At the end of the speech, a reporter asked Biden whether he thinks that Russia was involved in the recent cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline fuel pipeline operator.

"So far, there is no evidence based on from our intelligence people that Russia is involved," Biden said. "Although there is evidence that the actor’s ransomware is in Russia."

The US president added that he will be meeting with the Russian president.

News.Az