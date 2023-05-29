Biden congratulates Turkish President Erdogan on reelection victory

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Joe Biden congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his victory in Sunday's presidential runoff, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"Congratulations to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye on his re-election. I look forward to continuing to work together as NATO Allies on bilateral issues and shared global challenges," Biden said on Twitter.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also joined President Biden in congratulating Erdogan and commended the significant voter turnout in Sunday's election.

"Congratulations to President Erdogan on re-election and to Türkiye’s voters on high turnout, reflecting a long democratic tradition. Türkiye is a valued @NATO Ally and partner. I look forward to our continued work together with the government chosen by the Turkish people," Blinken tweeted.

Erdogan has been reelected Türkiye's president in runoff elections, the chairman of the country's Supreme Election Council (YSK) said Sunday.

Speaking to reporters in the capital Ankara, YSK head Ahmet Yener said Erdogan won Türkiye's presidency over opposition challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the second-round runoff vote.

According to unofficial results, the Turkish incumbent won the race with 52.14%, while Kilicdaroglu got 47.86% of the vote, he said, adding that 99.43% of the ballot boxes have been opened so far.

News.Az