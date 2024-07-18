Biden faces new pressure from top Democrats as COVID-19 halts election campaign

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Joe Biden is encountering increased pressure regarding his candidacy for the November election, with his campaign events currently halted due to the COVID-19 infection, News.Az reports citing BBC.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, the top two Democrats in Congress, have reportedly met with Biden individually to express their concerns about his re-election bid.Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has also privately informed Biden that she believes he cannot defeat Donald Trump in the November election.Biden's campaign has already been facing growing dissent from top Democrats, especially after his poor performance in a recent debate against Trump.Announcing his Covid infection on Wednesday, President Biden's press secretary stated that the 81-year-old was experiencing mild symptoms. Karine Jean-Pierre mentioned that Biden would isolate at his home in Delaware while continuing to perform "all of his duties fully." She emphasized that the president was vaccinated and boosted and has tested positive for Covid twice before.Earlier in the day, Biden was seen visiting supporters in Las Vegas and speaking at an event. However, he had to cancel a scheduled speech at UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights organization, marking an abrupt end to a trip intended to reinvigorate his campaign efforts following the pause caused by the attempted assassination of his rival, Donald Trump.During his time in Las Vegas, Biden aimed to regain support among Hispanic voters, a demographic where his poll numbers have declined since 2020. Later on Wednesday, he was observed moving slowly and cautiously up the steps to Air Force One without a mask. As he boarded the plane, he was heard saying, "Good, I feel good."Mr Biden has faced growing calls to withdraw from the election race in recent weeks.During their separate private meetings with Mr Biden which took place last week, Mr Schumer and Mr Jeffries expressed concerns that his presence at the top of the November election ticket could hurt their chances for controlling either chamber in Congress, according to multiple reports.

