Biden responds to killing of Hezbollah chief, calling it "measure of justice"

US President Joe Biden described the Israeli strike that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah as a "measure of justice" for the numerous victims of his four-decade reign of terror, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Nasrallah, the 64-year-old chief of the Iran-backed terror outfit, was killed following an Israeli strike on Hezbollah's headquarters in southern Lebanon on Friday. The group confirmed his death on Saturday, just hours after the Israeli army announced the killing."Hassan Nasrallah and the terrorist group he led, Hezbollah, were responsible for killing hundreds of Americans over a four-decade reign of terror. His death from an Israeli airstrike is a measure of justice for his many victims, including thousands of Americans, Israelis, and Lebanese civilians," Biden said, according to a statement issued by the White House.

