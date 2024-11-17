Biden stops by the Amazon rainforest on his way to the G20 summit in Rio

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Sunday, Joe Biden became the first sitting U.S. president to visit the Amazon rainforest, highlighting the threats of global warming often ignored by Donald Trump, who is set to enter the White House in January with plans to undo climate change policies, News.Az reports citing the Reuters .

Biden flew from Lima, Peru, to Manaus, the largest city in the Amazon, to meet with local leaders working to preserve the rainforest, before continuing to Rio de Janeiro for a summit of the Group of 20 major economies that will address issues from poverty to global governance and climate change.In his four-hour stopover in Manaus, Biden plans to announce an additional $50 million for the Amazon Fund, initially funded by Norway and Germany to back conservation of the rainforest, bringing the effective U.S. contribution to $100 million.

News.Az