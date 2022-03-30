Biden tells Zelenskyy U.S. plans to provide $500 million in direct aid to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Biden told Ukrainian President Zelenskyy during their phone call Wednesday that the U.S. plans to provide $500 million in direct budgetary aid to the Ukrainian government, News.az reports citing TASS

"The leaders discussed how the United States is working around the clock to fulfill the main security assistance requests by Ukraine, the critical effects those weapons have had on the conflict, and continued efforts by the United States with allies and partners to identify additional capabilities to help the Ukrainian military defend its country," the White House said in a readout of their conversation.

Biden also reviewed additional sanctions and humanitarian assistance announced by the U.S. last week, the White House said. Zelenskyy updated Biden about the status of negotiations with Russia, it added.

Zelenskyy separately tweeted that they both spoke for an hour. He said, "Shared assessment of the situation on the battlefield and at the negotiating table. Talked about specific defensive support, a new package of enhanced sanctions, macro-financial and humanitarian aid."

News.Az