Biden to deliver farewell address to the nation next week

Biden to deliver farewell address to the nation next week

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Joe Biden will deliver a farewell address to the country next Wednesday, the White House announced on Friday, News.Az reports.

Biden is set to deliver a speech from the Oval Office, a prestigious location typically reserved for significant moments and major announcements.The White House has not disclosed further details about the topics Biden will address during the address.The speech will take place less than a week before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

News.Az