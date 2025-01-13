Biden urges immediate ceasefire in call with Israel's Netanyahu

+ ↺ − 16 px

A long-awaited cease-fire in Gaza and a hostage deal appears to be on the verge of finally being secured, according to a statement released by the Hamas terrorist group on Monday, News.az reports citing Fox news .

"We renew the alliance with our patient people. We confirm that the release of our prisoners is close," Hamas released in a statement following overnight negotiations in Qatar and a Sunday call between President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.During the phone call, the two discussed a release deal first talked about in May of last year, according to White House officials. That deal was endorsed unanimously by the U.N. Security Council.Saudi news outlet Al-Arabiya reported that the first stage would last a total of 42 days and will include the withdrawal of Israeli forces from several areas, allowing residents to return to their homes, and an increase in humanitarian aid will be supplied.The second stage would start on the 16th day of the cease-fire, when all parties would apparently begin discussing the return of young men and soldiers, reported Israeli media outlet 12 News, and the remainder of all Israeli forces would apparently withdraw from the Gaza Strip.The third stage would then focus on steps to establish an alternative government in the Gaza Strip and the rehabilitation of Gaza following more than a year of destruction and fighting.Negotiators have told Hamas they must respond to "final" draft of a hostage-ceasefire deal by midnight Israeli time tonight, reported Israel's Channel 12.There are believed to be 96 hostages still held by Hamas following the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks, only 50 of whom are still assessed to be alive, including three Americans. It is unclear when the deceased hostages would be returned to their families."The President discussed the fundamentally changed regional circumstances following the cease-fire deal in Lebanon, the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, and the weakening of Iran's power in the region," the White House reported in a statement.

News.Az