Bilateral meetings between Azerbaijani and Russian parliaments are essential for enhancing interaction: Speaker

“Conducting bilateral meetings between the Azerbaijani and Russian parliaments is crucial for enhancing constructive interaction,” said Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Milli Majlis, as she addressed the opening ceremony of the 22nd meeting of the Interparliamentary Commission on Cooperation between the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, held in Baku on Monday, News.Az reports.

Touching upon the Interparliamentary Commission on Cooperation, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova stated: "The activities of the Commission aim to foster the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia across political, economic and humanitarian domains.”

“The Commission’s activities facilitate the development of joint approaches to addressing common problems and contribute to strengthening trust between the two countries, thus fostering collaboration between the two countries’ legislative bodies," the Speaker added.

News.Az