China's DeepSeek debuts V4 preview as AI race intensifies

+ ↺ − 16 px

DeepSeek, the Chinese artificial intelligence startup whose low-cost model drew global attention last year, introduced a preview version of its much-anticipated new model, V4, on Friday.

According to the company, the pro version of V4 surpasses other open-source models in world-knowledge benchmarks, with performance second only to Gemini-Pro-3.1 developed by Google, which remains a closed-source system, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The V4 model is also available in a more affordable flash variant. These preview releases are intended to help the company gather real-world user feedback. DeepSeek has not announced a timeline for when the model will be fully finalised.

Backed by China’s High-Flyer Capital Management, DeepSeek is reportedly seeking to raise funds at a valuation exceeding $20 billion. A recent report by The Information indicated that major Chinese tech firms, including Alibaba and Tencent, are in discussions to acquire stakes in the startup.

At the same time, DeepSeek has faced ongoing controversy, with officials in Washington and competing U.S. firms repeatedly accusing it of engaging in improper and unlawful practices.

On Thursday, the White House alleged that China has been systematically appropriating intellectual property from American AI laboratories on a large scale. The accusation comes ahead of a planned summit between U.S. and Chinese leaders next month and risks further straining bilateral relations.

In response, the Chinese Embassy in Washington rejected what it described as “baseless allegations,” emphasizing that Beijing “attaches great importance to the protection of intellectual property rights.”

The V4 also comes in a lower-cost flash version. The preview versions allow the company to incorporate real-world feedback. DeepSeek did not provide a timeline for when the model is expected to be finalised.

Owned by China’s High-Flyer Capital Management, DeepSeek is aiming to raise funds at a valuation exceeding $20 billion, according to a report by The Information this month, which also said that tech giants Alibaba and Tencent were in discussions to take stakes.

DeepSeek has been the subject of much controversy, accused by Washington and U.S. rivals of improper and illegal behaviour several times.

On Thursday, the White House accused China of stealing U.S. AI labs' intellectual property on an industrial scale, threatening to strain relations ahead of a summit between U.S. and Chinese leaders next month.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington said it opposes “the baseless allegations,” adding that Beijing “attaches great importance to the protection of intellectual property rights.”

News.Az