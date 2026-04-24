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US offers $10M reward for leader of Iran-backed group in Iraq

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US offers $10M reward for leader of Iran-backed group in Iraq
Source: Shafaq News

The United States has announced a $10 million reward for information leading to the capture of the leader of an Iran-aligned militant group operating in Iraq, News.Az reports.

Hashim Finyan Rahim al-Saraji is identified as the leader and secretary-general of Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada (KSS).

According to a statement from the US Department of State’s Rewards for Justice initiative, the group has been responsible for the killing of Iraqi civilians as well as attacks targeting U.S. diplomatic facilities and personnel in Iraq and Syria.

The State Department added that individuals who provide relevant information could be eligible for relocation and a reward.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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