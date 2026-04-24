Timberwolves take 2-1 lead with dominant win over Nuggets

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Jaden McDaniels and the Minnesota Timberwolves showcased their defensive strength once again against the struggling Denver Nuggets, securing a 2-1 lead in their first-round NBA playoff series with an emphatic 113-96 victory on Thursday night.

McDaniels recorded 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Ayo Dosunmu contributed 25 points and nine assists off the bench, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points along with four steals, helping power the Timberwolves’ strong performance.

Rudy Gobert followed up his standout Game 2 showing against Nikola Jokic by once again limiting the three-time MVP, who endured a difficult 7-for-26 shooting night. Minnesota also set a franchise postseason record by holding Denver to just 11 points in a decisive opening quarter.

“He's the greatest offensive player I’ve guarded in my whole career," said Gobert, a four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year who finished with 10 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

“Just trying to enjoy the challenge.”

Jokic ultimately posted 27 points and 15 rebounds for Denver, but his impact came too late. The Nuggets were without Aaron Gordon due to a calf injury, a notable absence that affected their energy and presence at power forward. Jamal Murray added 16 points but struggled with efficiency, shooting just 5-for-17. The team, which led the league in three-point shooting during the regular season, continued to falter from long range, hitting only 30% of attempts in the series (33-for-109).

Minnesota, however, proved even more effective offensively.

After Game 2, McDaniels bluntly described Denver’s roster as “bad defenders,” and his comment appeared more prophetic than provocative. Instead of motivating the Nuggets, the remark energized McDaniels and his teammates as the series shifted to their home court.

The Timberwolves leaned heavily on their wing players — McDaniels, DiVincenzo and Dosunmu — who consistently attacked the basket and overwhelmed Denver’s defense in the first half, building a commanding 61-39 lead.

“We're being decisive," Dosunmu said. "That's what it's all about.”

McDaniels thrilled the home crowd with a three-pointer from the top of the key and a powerful one-handed dunk over Jokic and Spencer Jones late in the game, marking one of his most impressive postseason performances. Fans held signs referencing his “bad defenders” remark, a playful nod that even drew a smile from the typically reserved forward.

“I thought it was a very emotionally sound game for him,” Gobert said, “and that's huge.”

News.Az