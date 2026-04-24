Kallas warns UN principles are under attack

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The European Union has warned that the principles of the United Nations Charter are “under direct assault,” as global tensions continue to rise.

Speaking on the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the world is facing a critical moment, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

“The world stands at a critical juncture,” she said in a statement released by the European External Action Service.

Kallas warned that international law is increasingly being ignored or openly violated, while institutions designed to maintain peace and security are coming under growing strain.

She pointed to major conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as wars in the Middle East and Sudan, as examples of mounting pressure on the global rules-based order.

Despite these challenges, she emphasized that the United Nations remains the only universal framework capable of representing global interests — but stressed that legitimacy alone is not enough.

According to Kallas, multilateralism is not failing because it is outdated, but because its core principles are not being properly enforced.

The EU, she said, remains committed to strengthening international cooperation and called for a more effective, inclusive and accountable global system.

She also highlighted the need for broader participation in peace efforts, stressing the importance of involving local communities, civil society, women and young people in mediation and conflict resolution processes.

News.Az