Tornadoes rip through Oklahoma, people trapped - VIDEO

The hardest-hit area was around the city of Enid, where search and rescue operations were launched after reports of people trapped inside damaged homes and storm shelters, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

According to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were actively working to reach those affected, with some victims able to communicate despite being trapped.

The Enid Police Department said a command center had been established, with additional officers deployed to manage the emergency response.

🌪A Tornado Emergency has been issued as an extremely violent in Oklohoma, life-threatening tornado is on the ground, directly impacting an Air Force base. pic.twitter.com/WpEenmK6Ml — News.Az (@news_az) April 24, 2026

Earlier, powerful tornadoes swept across the region, causing severe structural damage. Entire homes were destroyed, and debris was scattered across neighborhoods, according to footage shared on social media.

In Garfield County, significant damage was reported in the Gray Ridge neighborhood and at Vance Air Force Base.

The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings across northern Oklahoma, including Garfield, Kay, Noble and Logan counties.

Forecasters warned the storms could bring large hail and wind gusts reaching up to 60 miles (96 kilometers) per hour, increasing the risk of further damage.

Residents in affected areas were urged to take shelter immediately, while authorities reported road closures and widespread disruption as the storms moved through the region.

The full extent of injuries and damage was not immediately clear, but emergency efforts were continuing as conditions remained dangerous.