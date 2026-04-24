China urges citizens to leave Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has renewed its warning for citizens in Iran to leave the country as soon as possible, citing ongoing security risks following recent military tensions.

In a statement issued by the Chinese Embassy in Tehran and consulates across Iran, authorities said that although parts of the country’s airspace have reopened, the overall situation remains unstable and unpredictable, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Citizens were urged to stay alert, avoid sensitive locations such as government and military sites, and make arrangements to move to safer areas or exit the country at the earliest opportunity.

Officials also advised those who remain in Iran to stay in close contact with local authorities and seek assistance from Chinese diplomatic missions in case of emergencies.

The notice warned that individuals who choose to travel to Iran despite the advisory could face heightened risks and may not be able to receive full consular support.

Beijing had previously issued a similar warning on February 27, just one day before the start of military actions involving the United States and Israel.

The renewed alert underscores growing concerns over regional instability and the potential for further escalation.

News.Az