Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years

Bill and Melinda Gates are getting a divorce following nearly three decades of marriage, the couple announced on Monday, Anadolu reports.

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," Bill and Melinda Gates said in a statement. "Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives."

The couple said they would continue their work at the Gates Foundation, but said: "We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives."

Bill Gates is the fourth richest person in the world with a net worth of over $130 billion, according to Forbes. He has donated some $35.8 billion in Microsoft stock to his foundation.

News.Az