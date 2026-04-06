Savannah Guthrie returns to Today show for first time since mother's disappearance

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Savannah Guthrie has returned to the anchor desk on Today for the first time in more than two months following the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, on Feb. 1.

The 54-year-old journalist rejoined co-anchor Craig Melvin on Monday, April 6, marking her first appearance since stepping away, News.Az reports, citing People.

After opening the program with the day’s top headlines, Guthrie paused to reflect on the moment, commenting on the sunrise.

“Pretty shot of the sun coming up. Good morning, welcome to Today on this Monday morning we are so glad you started your week with us and it’s good to be home,” she said on air.

"Yes, it's good to have you back at home," Melvin told her.

"Well, here we go, ready or not. Let's do the news," Savannah said. As Melvin added, "Yes, so good to have you back."

Guthrie had previously returned to Studio 1A at Rockefeller Center on March 5 to visit her colleagues after she returned to New York City. She had spent weeks in Arizona with family after her mother went missing.

A spokesperson for the show told PEOPLE at the time, "Savannah Guthrie stopped by the studio this morning to be with and thank her Today colleagues."

On March 27, during the final part of Savannah's sit down interview with Hoda Kotb, Savannah explained her decision to return to work.

"It’s hard to imagine doing it because it’s such a place of joy and lightness and I can’t come back and try to be something that I’m not," Guthrie said of returning to Today. "But I can’t not come back because it’s my family. I think it’s part of my purpose right now. I want to smile. And when I do, it will be real. And my joy will be my protest. My joy will be my answer. And being there is joyful. And when it’s not, I’ll say so. I have been so grateful to have this family. I consider this my family, my greater family, and when times are hard, you want to be with your family. And I want to be with my family."

"I don’t know if I can do it. I don’t know if I’ll belong anymore, but I would like to try. I would like to try," she added. "I’m not gonna be the same, but maybe it’s like that old poem, more beautiful in the broken places."

The search for Nancy is now in its tenth week. No suspects have been identified in the case.

Savannah announced that the family was offering a reward of up to $1 million for any information leading to Nancy's recovery. The FBI's reward of $100,000 also remains active.

News.Az