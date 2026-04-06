Iran's IRGC targets US and Israel-linked ships
- 06 Apr 2026 15:29
- 06 Apr 2026 15:30
- 1053899
- Region
- Share https://news.az/news/iran-s-irgc-targets-us-and-israel-linked-ships Copied
Source: Getty Images
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said they targeted US and Israel-linked vessels, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The IRGC claimed they struck the US amphibious assault ship LHA-7, forcing it to retreat into the southern Indian Ocean.
They also reported targeting a container ship they said was linked to Israel, identified as “SDN7,” without disclosing its location.
By Nijat Babayev