Iran's IRGC targets US and Israel-linked ships

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Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said they targeted US and Israel-linked vessels, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The IRGC claimed they struck the US amphibious assault ship LHA-7, forcing it to retreat into the southern Indian Ocean.

They also reported targeting a container ship they said was linked to Israel, identified as “SDN7,” without disclosing its location.

News.Az