Bill Gates blames Facebook for the rapid spread of coronavirus in US

Microsoft founder Bill Gates blamed Facebook and other social media platforms for the rapid spread of coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. due to misinformation.

“What creativity do we have? Sadly, the digital tools probably have been a net contributor to spreading what I consider crazy ideas,” Gates told U.S.-based BGR website Wednesday, adding these platforms could have been more helpful in dealing with various crises if it had ensured the sharing of more accurate news.

Gates said that disinformation had convinced the majority of the population that some measures against the COVID-19, including wearing masks and social distancing, were not necessary.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, many conspiracy theories have been circulating on social media platforms. For example, since the beginning of the outbreak, numerous new fifth-generation wireless communications technology (5G) towers have been arsoned across Europe due to social media buzzes suggesting people are contracting the coronavirus because 5G is weakening their immune systems.

Also, Gates has been accused of being the person behind the outbreak due to a speech in 2015 in which he allegedly said the world would be hit by a coronavirus. Conspiracy theorists claimed that Gates would use COVID-19 as a justification to launch widespread global digital tracking of people.

(c) Daily Sabah

News.Az