FDA’s Vinay Prasad resigns following Sarepta gene therapy controversy

Vinay Prasad, a senior regulator at the US Food and Drug Administration, has stepped down from his position amid controversy over the agency’s handling of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s gene therapy.

“Dr. Prasad did not want to be a distraction to the great work of the FDA in the Trump administration and has decided to return to California and spend more time with his family,” said Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson Andrew Nixon in a written statement, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

Prasad’s departure comes as the FDA continues to face scrutiny over its regulatory decisions involving innovative but costly genetic therapies. Further details surrounding the controversy and its impact on Sarepta’s operations have yet to be disclosed.

