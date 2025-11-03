Lilly to build $3 billion plant in the Netherlands to boost weight-loss pill production

+ ↺ − 16 px

Eli Lilly plans to invest $3 billion in a new manufacturing facility in the Netherlands as the U.S. pharmaceutical giant ramps up production of its highly anticipated weight-loss pill, orforglipron.

The plant, to be built in the Leiden Bio Science Park in Katwijk, will support the company’s expanding global supply network for obesity treatments and other oral medicines. Construction is expected to begin next year, creating 500 skilled manufacturing roles and around 1,500 construction jobs, the company said on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Indiana-based drugmaker has been spending heavily to increase capacity for orforglipron as it prepares global regulatory filings by the end of the year. Last week, Lilly said the pill met most criteria for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s new national priority voucher — a program that could accelerate review timelines from up to a year to as little as one to two months.

The Dutch facility will also produce medications for cardiometabolic diseases, neurology, oncology and immunology, Lilly said, marking another step in its broader push to expand oral drug manufacturing capabilities worldwide.

The news comes just days after the company unveiled plans for a more than $1.2 billion expansion at its Carolina, Puerto Rico site, part of a wider $50 billion U.S. manufacturing initiative. Lilly has hinted it will announce two additional U.S. production facilities in the coming months.

Lilly’s European footprint already includes operations in France, Ireland, Italy and Spain, and the latest investment underscores its strategy to secure capacity as global demand for next-generation obesity treatments accelerates.

