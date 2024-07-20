Bitcoin climbs over $67,500 after 5 weeks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Bitcoin surged over $67,500 again on Friday -- the first time after more than five weeks.

Bitcoin saw its price climb to as high as $67,503 during the day, while it was trading just below $67,000 at 6.20 p.m. EDT for a daily gain of 4.7%. It soared 15.9% in the last seven days, News.Az reports citing foreign media.Ethereum, the world's largest altcoin by market cap, was trading at $3,520 for a daily increase of more than 2.5%, while it jumped 12.7% in the past week.The value of the cryptocurrency market stood at $2.43 trillion, rising 4.1% for the day, according to CoinMarketCap, a digital asset price-tracking website.Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, plummeted to as low as $53,727 on July 5, erasing all gains of the last four and a half months, while the value of the crypto market then stood at approximately $2 trillion.The rally comes as investors hope there will be a more crypto-friendly administration if Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance win the White House in November.Vance held as much as $250,000 worth of Bitcoin in 2022, according to multiple reports.After surviving an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in the state of Pennsylvania last weekend, Trump said he will attend the Bitcoin Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, from July 25 - 27.

News.Az