Bitcoin ETFs see record outflows as crypto market weakens

“The euphoria from earlier this year has been fully exhausted,” said Nick Ruck, director at LVRG Research, commenting on the IBIT outflows.

Bitcoin fell to as low as $80,553 on Friday before regaining some ground over the weekend. It was trading at $85,951 as of 6:12 a.m. in New York on Monday, still down 8% year-to-date.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs have become synonymous with crypto sentiment since their debut in January 2024, reshaping how capital moves into — and out of — the asset class. They have also become self-reinforcing feedback loops: inflows tend to accelerate when prices rise, while outflows amplify declines when prices fall.

Citi Research quantified this phenomenon: For every $1 billion that’s pulled from Bitcoin ETFs, prices see a roughly 3.4% drop. The same is true in reverse. This dynamic helps explain Bitcoin’s recent pullback, according to Citi’s Alex Saunders, who recently set a bear-case target of $82,000 for year-end, assuming zero inflows. Instead, roughly billions have been pulled from the ETF cohort, suggesting scope for further downside.

“We could continue to see more outflows as markets continue to drop and volatility picks up, especially with where gold is trading at the moment,” said Rebecca Sin, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. She also notes that some of the outflows likely stem from hedge funds unwinding a popular trading strategy called the basis trade, which exploits differences in prices between spot and futures markets. Some have also used the ETFs to profit from the cryptocurrency’s volatility or offset a short position in derivatives.

Friday also saw the Bitcoin ETFs register record trading volumes of $11.5 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. BlackRock’s IBIT alone accounted for $8 billion, and recorded outflows of $122 million.

While those volumes “offered a brief hint of demand,” the IBIT redemptions highlight “a meaningful shift in institutional preference away from the category leader, signaling that confidence has not yet fully returned,” said LVRG’s Ruck.