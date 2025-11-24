Yandex metrika counter

Bitcoin ETFs see record outflows as crypto market weakens

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) investing in Bitcoin are on track for their worst month of outflows since their launch nearly two years ago, intensifying pressure on an already struggling crypto market.

Investors have withdrawn $3.5 billion from US-listed Bitcoin ETFs in November, nearly matching the previous record of $3.6 billion set in February, according to Bloomberg data, News.Az reports.

BlackRock Inc.’s Bitcoin fund, IBIT, which holds about 60% of the sector’s assets, recorded $2.2 billion in redemptions this month, putting it on course for its worst month unless there is a sharp reversal.

The outflows coincide with Bitcoin itself experiencing its worst monthly performance since the 2022 crypto collapse, a period marked by corporate failures including the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX. Despite policy wins in the US and elsewhere this year, the broader crypto market has contracted significantly in recent weeks.

“The euphoria from earlier this year has been fully exhausted,” said Nick Ruck, director at LVRG Research, commenting on the IBIT outflows.

Bitcoin fell to as low as $80,553 on Friday before regaining some ground over the weekend. It was trading at $85,951 as of 6:12 a.m. in New York on Monday, still down 8% year-to-date.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs have become synonymous with crypto sentiment since their debut in January 2024, reshaping how capital moves into — and out of — the asset class. They have also become self-reinforcing feedback loops: inflows tend to accelerate when prices rise, while outflows amplify declines when prices fall.

Citi Research quantified this phenomenon: For every $1 billion that’s pulled from Bitcoin ETFs, prices see a roughly 3.4% drop. The same is true in reverse. This dynamic helps explain Bitcoin’s recent pullback, according to Citi’s Alex Saunders, who recently set a bear-case target of $82,000 for year-end, assuming zero inflows. Instead, roughly billions have been pulled from the ETF cohort, suggesting scope for further downside.

“We could continue to see more outflows as markets continue to drop and volatility picks up, especially with where gold is trading at the moment,” said Rebecca Sin, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. She also notes that some of the outflows likely stem from hedge funds unwinding a popular trading strategy called the basis trade, which exploits differences in prices between spot and futures markets. Some have also used the ETFs to profit from the cryptocurrency’s volatility or offset a short position in derivatives.

Friday also saw the Bitcoin ETFs register record trading volumes of $11.5 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. BlackRock’s IBIT alone accounted for $8 billion, and recorded outflows of $122 million.

While those volumes “offered a brief hint of demand,” the IBIT redemptions highlight “a meaningful shift in institutional preference away from the category leader, signaling that confidence has not yet fully returned,” said LVRG’s Ruck.


