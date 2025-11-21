Bitcoin set for worst monthly drop since 2022 crypto collapse

The largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 6.4% to $81,629 on Friday before recovering slightly, trading at $84,166 by 7:42 a.m. in London, according to Bloomberg data, News.Az reports.

Ether also dropped, sliding as much as 7.6% to below $2,700.

Bitcoin has lost approximately 23% of its value in November, marking its steepest single-month decline since June 2022. That period followed the collapse of Do Kwon’s TerraUSD stablecoin in May 2022, which triggered a cascade of corporate failures, culminating in the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange.