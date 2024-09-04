Bitcoin falls short of target price following halving

+ ↺ − 16 px

Since the last halving event, Bitcoin's price has fallen by 10%, failing to reach the anticipated all-time high. This shortfall has sparked a range of reactions from investors and analysts, News.Az reports citing Cointurk .

Bitcoin’s halving process means the mining rewards are cut in half. This process usually leads to significant price increases for Bitcoin. However, the expected increase did not occur after the last halving. The market attributes this to various factors.Experts discuss the reasons why Bitcoin failed to achieve the expected price increase after halving. Some analysts argue that global economic conditions have influenced this situation. On the other hand, some investors believe Bitcoin will recover over time.Analysts have different opinions on the future path of Bitcoin. Some think the market is still strong and Bitcoin will gain value in the long term. However, short-term uncertainties are expected to continue.Bitcoin’s performance after the halving has shown a lower increase compared to previous halving events. In previous halvings, Bitcoin typically experienced significant price increases within a few months. However, this time global economic conditions and market dynamics are different. Investors are advised to monitor this situation carefully.

