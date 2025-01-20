Bitcoin hits new all-time high above $109,000 - UPDATED
Photo: The Cryptonomist
Bitcoin soared past the $109,000 mark early Monday morning, setting a new all-time high.It kicks off a week that is sure to be volatile as President Trump enters the White House for the second time, and wraps up a weekend that saw a flurry of Trump-related crypto moves, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Not only did Trump launch his $TRUMP token as the fastest ever to cross a $10 billion market cap, but Melania Trump followed suit with her own token launch the next day. The debut caused a 40% drop in Trump's coin before it recovered.
Meanwhile, the Trump family continues to make progress and purchases for its DeFi platform World Liberty Financial. Eric Trump teased more activity to come on Monday.
However, as celebratory the mood has been as Bitcoin hits a new high, many on X in the crypto community expressed concerns for what comes next, or whether there are new ethical concerns with the Trumps' repeated focus on crypto.
President Trump likely eliminated some of the legal overhang by completing both token launches before officially taking office, but more questions remain about how he intends to pair his new tokens with the family's DeFi project.