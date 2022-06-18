Yandex metrika counter

Bitcoin price down below $19,000 first since November 2020

  • Economics
  • Share
Bitcoin price down below $19,000 first since November 2020

The price of Bitcoin fell by 10.66% during the trading session on Saturday to $18,875, according to data provided by the CoinDesk portal, News.Az reports citing TASS. 

The price of Bitcoin was last below $19,000 in November 2020.

The Bitcoin exchange rate was down by 9.87% at $19,047.

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      