Bitcoin price down below $19,000 first since November 2020
The price of Bitcoin fell by 10.66% during the trading session on Saturday to $18,875, according to data provided by the CoinDesk portal, News.Az reports citing TASS.
The price of Bitcoin was last below $19,000 in November 2020.
The Bitcoin exchange rate was down by 9.87% at $19,047.
Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.