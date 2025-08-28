Bitcoin price falls 5 percent as liquidations mount while crypto presales emerge as the market’s bright light

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bitcoin price drops 5 percent as liquidations increase, but crypto presales are emerging as the market’s bright light with early growth potential for 2025.

Bitcoin has dominated crypto trading throughout 2025, culminating in a new all-time high of $124,457 on August 14. As always, a new ATH triggered massive liquidations that surpassed $1 billion in the first few hours. Naturally, the demand has slumped, pushing Bitcoin's price below $115,000, followed by a brief dip under $109,000 just a few days later.

The Bitcoin price has finally entered an uptrend with gains of 1.2% in the past 24 hours. BTC is currently selling for $111,206, and all KPIs are still pointing toward a bullish momentum. As Bitcoin dictates prices for nearly all altcoins, now is an ideal time to invest in crypto presales, which are projected to experience significant growth in the upcoming period. Projects like Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge, TOKEN6900, and Snorter Bot are leading the pack, so let's check them out in more detail.

Bitcoin price predictions showing long-term growth potential

Bitcoin had a very turbulent week, with losses of 5% and gains of nearly 3%. The sudden Bitcoin price swings triggered liquidations of nearly $900 million, pushing most altcoins into negative territory. BTC dipped below $109,000 for a few hours, followed by an increased demand among investors. The world's most valuable crypto is in an uptrend once again, and despite recent losses, it is still on track to recover in September, potentially setting a new ATH.

Bitcoin's recent price swing is really a correction caused by profit-taking, technical resistance, and various macroeconomic factors. However, the long-term prognosis remains excellent, thanks to the introduction of the Bitcoin strategic reserve and the upcoming interest rate cuts in September.

The recent price dip led to a climate where investors look beyond Bitcoin to preserve value and increase their ROI. This leads us to a few crypto presales that show massive growth potential over the next few months and even years. Let's examine some investment options that are likely to surge in 2025, regardless of Bitcoin's price fluctuations.

Top crypto presales poised for explosive gains despite bitcoin price swings

Below you'll find more details about the top crypto presales this summer. Most of them still have weeks to go before they go live, except for TOKEN6900, which is launching in less than 24 hours. So, don't wait long and add the top crypto presales leading market growth to your portfolio to increase your ROI as Bitcoin recovers.

1. Bitcoin Hyper - Meme coin solving Bitcoin's slow transaction speeds with the first BTC Layer 2 solution

Bitcoin Hyper is one of the top crypto presales to consider investing in as the Bitcoin price recovers. It's a project that combines meme coin culture with the world's first Bitcoin Layer 2 solution, which will finally address its slow transaction speeds and high fees.

Instead of processing Bitcoin transactions on its outdated blockchain, Bitcoin Hyper allows you to bypass slow transactions and high fees by running transfers off-chain. It utilizes the power of the Solana Virtual Machine, which can process tens of thousands of transactions per second, allowing BTC transactions to be processed instantly at a fraction of the original cost.

$HYPER tokens are used to cover the fees, and if you invest in them during the presale, which has already raised over $12.3 million, you can stake them to earn an APY of 90% over the next 2 years.

2. Maxi Doge - One of the best crypto presales for meme coin enthusiasts who like taking risks

Maxi Doge is another excellent investment option, particularly for meme coin enthusiasts seeking the next 1000x token. It's one of the rare presale tokens outperforming major coins over the next few months, and it can help you turn a modest investment into substantial returns. That is - if you have what it takes to cope with the stress of trading with 1000x leverage.

Depicted by a pumped-up dog who does nothing else but chase gains in the gym and the crypto market, Maxi Doge offers an interesting mix of humor and value. Like Maxi the dog, if you're a person who never stops before you achieve your goals, and you're ready to risk everything in doing so, $MAXI tokens are what you've been waiting for a long time. The project raised over $1.6 million in a few weeks, and early investors who stake their tokens before the presale is over can earn 190% APYs. So, if you're looking for the best crypto presales projected to explode as the Bitcoin price increases, Maxi Doge is an excellent choice.

3. TOKEN6900 - Meme coin fueled by pure price speculation going live in less than 24 hours

TOKEN6900 is a classic meme coin that offers no utility or roadmap. It's the newest iteration of the meme coin market and a project that wants to prove you don't need to make any promises to explode on launch. It introduces the Peak Brain Rot Theory, which disregards charts, predictions, and value, yet still manages to yield a 20x ROI.

The project has been one of the best crypto presales for the past couple of months, raising nearly $2.8 million in the process. $T6900 tokens are just hours away from the first DEX listing, so you'll have to act quickly to ensure you're among those who will get the highest returns. Visit the official TOKEN6900 website today and invest in one of the best opportunities in new crypto coins this summer!

4. Snorter Bot - Comprehensive AI-powered crypto trading bot built into the Telegram App

Last, but not least, on our list of the best crypto presales to buy before Bitcoin price explodes, we have Snorter Bot. It's a new crypto project that combines the viral nature of meme coins with the most comprehensive AI crypto trading bot on the market. However, Snorter Bot goes even further than that by offering full Telegram app support, allowing you to set up and manage your bots on the go.

By holding native $SNORT tokens, you will be able to create a custom AI-powered crypto trading bot that will do everything to increase your ROI. That includes protecting you from malicious practices like honeypots and rug pulls, automatically finding and executing high-gain potential investments, and even copying the best wallets on the market. With nearly $3.5 million raised, it's an investment option you don't want to miss.

Join the best crypto presales projected to outperform all Bitcoin price predictions

Even giants like Bitcoin began their journeys in crypto presales. Those who invested early were the ones who reported the highest gains, especially during periods when Bitcoin price predictions indicated a bullish sentiment.

The current market sentiment is showing strong growth signs, despite the Bitcoin price fall and investor reaction that led to losses in the past week. Don't miss your chance to secure $HYPER, $MAXI, $SNORT, and especially $T6900 tokens early to maximize your profits.

News.Az