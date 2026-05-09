Lebanon’s PM arrives in Syria for official visit

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Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam visited Damascus on Saturday for his second official trip to Syria since assuming office last year.

The visit will include discussions on various domains between the two countries, including energy, transport, and economy, News.Az reports, citing SANA.

In a post on US social media company X, Salam's office also confirmed his arrival, adding that he leads a delegation including Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri, Energy and Water Minister Joseph Saddi, Economy and Trade Minister Amer Bisat, Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny, and adviser Ambassador Claude Hajjal.

The Lebanese premier made his first official visit to Syria in April 2025, months after the war-torn country formed a transitional government, following the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024.

News.Az