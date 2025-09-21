Bitcoin price prediction: Analysts eye drop to $107K after US rate cut news before rally to $140K

Investors are split after the US rate cut. Some see a pullback before the next leg up, which puts every Bitcoin price prediction under the microscope. Analysts now map a path where BTC dips toward $107K before a new push to $140K.

In this debate, buyers also scan real-use plays. That is why many compare Bitcoin with Remittix, a PayFi built with low gas fees and a simple path from decentralized exchange to centralized exchanges. The mix keeps eyes on the best crypto project 2025, next 100x crypto, top crypto to buy now, and crypto with real utility.

Bitcoin: Triangle Breakout, Rate Cut Math, And Levels

Source: DaInvestopedia

A fresh Bitcoin price prediction starts with the chart. BTC is pressing the top of its symmetrical triangle. A daily close above the boundary or a clean retest that holds higher would confirm a breakout and signal momentum. If that move stalls, some analysts still anchor a Bitcoin price prediction that includes a reset toward $107K to clear leverage before a grind higher.

Macro and flow matter too. The rate cut can first tighten spreads, then invite fresh risk. Headlines include a push for a U.S. Bitcoin Reserve, a “Treasury Council” of Bitcoin-holding CEOs, rising spot ETF demand with about $2 billion in inflows, and forecasts that by 2032, nearly 42 percent of BTC could be illiquid.

In that setting, one Bitcoin price prediction path is a shakeout to $107K, followed by renewed buying into $140K if volume expands. For allocation, investors balance the BTC core with early-stage crypto investment in new altcoins to watch names that offer low gas fee crypto and clear utility.

Remittix: Listings, Live Beta, And Daily USDT

Remittix has raised over $26 million through the sale of over 665 million tokens at $0.1080. BitMart and LBank are the named centralized exchanges, and wallet beta testing is live. The team is fully VERIFIED by CertiK and ranked #1 on CertiK for Pre-Launch Tokens, which supports due diligence for a payments-ready DeFi project.

Why Bitcoin Traders Are Adding Remittix

Wallet beta is live, moving low gas fees into real payments

BitMart and LBank announced for simple CEX access

CertiK Verified with a #1 Pre-Launch ranking that signals trust

Earn 15% back in USDT per referred buyer, claim every 24 hours in the dashboard

Unlimited potential: withdraw or reinvest to buy RTX token and compound

Cross-chain DeFi project design positions RTX as a top crypto under $1 and the next big altcoin in 2025

Remittix answers the buyer's question behind any Bitcoin price prediction: what else can grow while BTC consolidates. RTX blends a simple on-ramp, real-world PayFi use, and a path from decentralized exchange liquidity to deeper books on CEX.

The referral loop is direct: 15% back in USDT per referred buyer; claimable every 24 hours; unlimited potential; paid in USDT; withdraw or reinvest. Grab your referral link at remittix.io, share it, and start earning.

Position For The Dip And The Drive

If your Bitcoin price prediction includes a dip toward $107K before a run to $140K, pairing BTC with Remittix can balance momentum with utility. You keep core exposure while adding a payments pick with live beta, listings, and daily USDT rewards.

