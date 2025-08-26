Bitcoin price slides 5% to $110k support amid liquidations while Unilabs Finance gains attention with $16m presale hype

+ ↺ − 16 px

As the BTC price experiences a 5% drop following Bitcoin liquidations, Unilabs Finance gains traction among investors with its presale hype and gains potential.

The BTC price drop has significantly impacted the Bitcoin dominance in the crypto market. On top of this, the surge in BTC liquidations is also signaling a shift in investors' interest toward altcoins.

Therefore, an emerging crypto moonshot, Unilabs Finance, is gathering strong momentum in its presale, which has crossed $16 million in funding. With an innovative investment model and remarkable features, this protocol is set to explode the crypto market.

BTC price drop intensifies as Bitcoin liquidations surge

The BTC price has suffered a major downtrend in which the token dropped to a crucial support of $110k and has shed more than 5% of its value. The Bitcoin crypto chart indicates that the token has been trading inside a descending channel after hitting a peak of above $123k.

This bearish momentum is attributed to the massive amount of liquidation of around $30 million in open positions. On top of this, the token also saw a huge sell-off by a whale that offloaded around 24k Bitcoin, pushing BTC price lower afterwards.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Crypto news also highlighted that a long-term Bitcoin holder dropped a significant amount of his BTC holdings and shifted a large part of his capital to Ethereum. This signals toward the declining Bitcoin dominance, which currently stands at 57%.

This drop in BTC dominance is further taking the BTC price down, and investors’ interest is increasingly shifting toward altcoins. Adding to the bearish picture, the technical indicators are also in favour of the bears as their RSI dropped below 50.

If these bearish scenarios persist, the BTC price could drop to $105k. Therefore, investors are shifting to better alternatives like Unilabs Finance that boasts a massive $16M presale.

Unilabs Finance attracts investors with $16m presale success

With the BTC price continuously plunging, investors are shifting to an emerging altcoin project, Unilabs Finance. This platform is gaining traction as the best crypto presale, with over $16 million in funding.

Unilabs offers a range of innovative AI features that make it a potential contender among top crypto projects. Its AI Market Pulse tool is designed to help traders identify high-growth investment opportunities by evaluating hidden market dynamics.

Similarly, the AI portfolio manager of this protocol optimizes users’ assets by tracking the ongoing market sentiment that could impact them in the future.

On top of this, Unilabs Finance features four different categories of funding, including AI, BTC, RWA, and Mining funds. This wide selection helps investors boost their profit by diversifying their investment portfolio. For instance, the BTC fund could provide investors with multiple ways to invest in Bitcoin and enhance their profits.

Additionally, Unilabs Finance also features blockchain interoperability that enables users to seamlessly trade across multiple blockchains.

Unilabs Finance: A revolutionary gateway to DeFi investment

Amid a rapid rise in the altcoin index, Unilabs Finance is increasingly maintaining its foothold as a revolutionary Web3 solution that aims to offer promising returns.

Here’s why investors are rushing to Unilabs Finance:

Low Entry Point: With stage 7 almost sold out, UNIL is priced at just $0.0108, providing a guaranteed 11% profit in the next stage.

With stage 7 almost sold out, UNIL is priced at just $0.0108, providing a guaranteed 11% profit in the next stage. Exclusive Benefits: Unilabs is offering early investors a 40% bonus with the code UNIL40.

Unilabs is offering early investors a 40% bonus with the code UNIL40. Yield Sharing: UNIL holders can also leverage a share of the platform’s 30% fees with the tiered reward system.

While the BTC price is downtrending due to the surge in Bitcoin liquidations, altcoin season is about to explode. Hence, Unilabs Finance, an undervalued crypto, could prove to be a better investment option for securing impressive gains.

