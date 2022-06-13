Bitcoin slumps under $25,000, lowest in 18 months

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bitcoin tumbled Monday to an 18-month low under $25,000 as investors shunned risky assets in the face of a vicious global markets selloff, months after the cryptocurrency hit a record high, News.Az reports citing AFP.

The unit took a heavy knock also from news that cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network paused withdrawals, citing volatile conditions.

World stock markets have plunged since Friday when data showed U.S. inflation at a fresh four-decade high, increasing recession fears and sending investors running for safer assets like the dollar.

"It is not very surprising to see such a strong downturn as we have noticed an increased correlation over the last few years between traditional stocks, which have also tanked recently, and the cryptocurrency market," noted XTB chief market analyst Walid Koudmani.

The world's most popular cryptocurrency dived about 10% to hit $23,794 in morning London deals, striking a level last seen in December 2020.

The virtual unit has collapsed by 65% in value since striking a record peak of $68,991.85 in November.

Investors on Monday sought safety with the U.S. central bank seen likely to aggressively ramp up borrowing costs further to combat runaway inflation.

Bitcoin's decline accelerated after the news from Celsius Network.

"Today we are announcing that Celsius is pausing all withdrawals, swap, and transfers between accounts," the platform said in a statement.

Celsius made the move "due to extreme market conditions," it added.

The total value of customer deposits had already shrunk by more than half to under $12 billion in May compared with the end of last year.

