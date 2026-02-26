Bitcoin surges 5% as crypto market rebounds

Bitcoin was last trading near $68,382, climbing toward the $68,000 mark, according to trading data. The rally followed renewed institutional demand, with net inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs reaching $257 million — the largest since January, News.Az reports, citing the Economic Times.

Ethereum outperformed, surging 9.29% to trade around $2,069. Major altcoins — including XRP, BNB, Solana, Tron, Dogecoin, Cardano, and Hyperliquid — advanced more than 11% over the past 24 hours.

Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst at Delta Exchange, said the recovery was driven by both structural demand and short-term positioning. She noted that Bitcoin rebounded from the $62,000 demand zone toward the $68,000–$70,000 range. Over $400 million in short liquidations further accelerated upward momentum.

Sehgal added that improving global risk appetite, stabilizing bond yields, and expectations of more accommodative financial conditions are supporting liquidity-sensitive assets such as cryptocurrencies.

According to CoinMarketCap, the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 5.18% to $2.36 trillion.

The CoinDCX Research Team said Bitcoin nearly touched the key $70,000 resistance level before pulling back slightly to around $68,300. Total market capitalization climbed above $2.27 trillion, while trading volume surged past $120 billion from previous levels near $80 billion.

On a weekly basis, Bitcoin and Ethereum gained 1.79% and 4.46%, respectively. Among major altcoins, XRP, BNB, Solana, Tron, Dogecoin, and Cardano recorded gains exceeding 7%, while Hyperliquid slipped 1.49% over the same period.