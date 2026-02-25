XRP price to reach $215 if... Analyst explains

Valuation models suggest the XRP price could reach an ambitious three-digit level if institutions tokenize 50% of circulating cash and XRPL captures 10% of the market.

Tokenization of real-world assets has become a hot topic among finance industry leaders, and XRP seems positioned to benefit from the growing trend.

Notably, the XRP Ledger has already seen strong growth in tokenized real-world assets, adding $1.3 billion this year alone and pushing the total above $2.3 billion.If the ledger continues to see rapid growth in figures and eventually captures a meaningful share of the market, there could be a meaningful impact on the XRP price.

Most Money is Already Digital

This assessment came shortly after Brad Kimes of Digital Perspectives pulled together comments from several market voices to argue that the tokenization of global wealth could smoothly run on the XRP Ledger. Kimes’ commentary built on multiple disclosures from other market commentators.

For instance, the Kobeissi Letter confirmed that the IBM stock fell more than 10% after Anthropic announced that its AI system Claude can streamline COBOL code.

Responding to this, market commentator Hampton claimed that 90% of the money in circulation today, about $50 trillion, sits in online databases powered by Cobalt mainframes. According to him, the world could be about to change.

Tokenizing Cash Could be Seamless

Kimes stressed that this shows that most global money is already digital at its core. If it already lives in databases, moving it into a tokenized form may not be as complicated as some think.

He then highlighted a recent comment by Securitize, stating that tokenization will bring trillions of dollars on-chain as the world changes. Kimes argued that if money already exists in digital systems, converting it could happen quickly.

He also mentioned earlier remarks about the possibility of tokenizing the DTCC’s $100 trillion value in seconds or minutes. According to him, the financial plumbing is already connected. He said what remains is passing the proper legislation so companies can legally roll out and integrate these systems on a broad scale.

XRP Price if 50% of Global Cash Is Tokenized and XRPL Captures 10%

If just half of the $50 trillion highlighted by Hampton makes it to public blockchains in tokenized form, and XRPL captures a meaningful share, this development could have an impact on the XRP price. However, this remains unclear. As a result, we sought an evaluation from Google Gemini.

We presented a scenario where $25 trillion becomes tokenized globally, and the XRP Ledger captures 10% of that amount, potentially handling $2.5 trillion in tokenized real-world assets.

In response, Gemini treated XRP as a liquidity toolinside a system supporting $2.5 trillion in assets such as institutional real estate, private equity, and national currencies.It examined how much transaction capacity and collateral would be necessary for a ledger operating at such a scale.

XRP Price Prediction from Google Gemini

Gemini based its model on $25 trillion in total tokenized money, a 10% XRPL share equal to $2.5 trillion, and daily settlements of $25 billion, which represents a 1% turnover. It also assumed a liquidity buffer between 10 and 20 times the daily volume. According to this logic, if XRP’s price stays too low, even a $500 million institutional transfer could strain liquidity and create instability.

Using this model, Gemini presented a projected price of $215.00 per XRP. At around $215 and with a circulating supply of 60 billion XRP, the network would reach a total valuation of roughly $12.9 trillion. Gemini argued that this level would provide enough depth to handle $2.5 trillion in assets with sub-second settlement and minimal slippage.