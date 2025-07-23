Black Sabbath, Elton John and Rod Stewart pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

+ ↺ − 16 px

Music legends are honoring Ozzy Osbourne, who died on Tuesday at age 76, surrounded by family.

His former band, Black Sabbath, shared a stage photo from his final Birmingham concert with the caption "Ozzy Forever," News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

Guitarist Tony Iommi said:

"It's just such heartbreaking news... there won't ever be another like him. Geezer, Bill and I have lost our brother."

Elton John, Rod Stewart, and other stars have also paid tribute, remembering the heavy metal pioneer’s extraordinary career and influence on rock music.

Osbourne’s death comes just weeks after his farewell show, where he reunited with Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward for one last performance.

News.Az