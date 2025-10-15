BlackRock, Nvidia and Microsoft to acquire aligned data centers in $40 billion deal

BlackRock, Nvidia and Microsoft to acquire aligned data centers in $40 billion deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

A consortium led by BlackRock, Nvidia, xAI, and Microsoft has announced plans to acquire Aligned Data Centers in a deal valued at $40 billion.

The acquisition, confirmed on Wednesday, marks one of the largest transactions in the data infrastructure sector. Aligned Data Centers, known for its scalable and energy-efficient data facilities, is expected to play a key role in supporting the rapid growth of artificial intelligence and cloud computing services, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Industry analysts say the move underscores the growing demand for AI-ready data infrastructure, as companies race to secure capacity for expanding AI models and digital workloads.

More details about the deal’s structure and regulatory approvals are expected in the coming weeks.

News.Az