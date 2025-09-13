BlackRock to invest $700 million in UK data centers during Trump visit

BlackRock (BLK.N) plans to invest £500 million ($700 million) in UK data-centre infrastructure, Sky News reported on Saturday. The announcement is expected to be part of a series of deals unveiled during U.S. President Donald Trump’s state visit next week.

According to the report, the investment will be made through a new venture with Digital Gravity Partners. Neither BlackRock nor Downing Street immediately responded to Reuters’ requests for comment, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink will be among the high-profile business leaders joining Trump’s delegation, alongside OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Blackstone’s Stephen Schwarzman, Sky News said earlier this week.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that Altman and Nvidia (NVDA.O) CEO Jensen Huang are also preparing to pledge support for additional multi-billion-dollar UK data-centre investments.

The planned investments highlight surging demand for digital infrastructure, fueled by artificial intelligence and cloud computing growth.

News.Az