Explosion hits downtown Kabul; casualties reported

Explosion hits downtown Kabul; casualties reported
An explosion struck downtown Kabul on Monday afternoon, resulting in multiple civilian casualties.

According to witnesses, the blast is suspected to have been caused by a bomb, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

A nearby restaurant was heavily affected, with one person killed and two others injured.

The wounded have been rushed to a hospital for emergency treatment.


