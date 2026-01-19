Explosion hits downtown Kabul; casualties reported
- 1046385
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/explosion-hits-downtown-kabul-casualties-reported Copied
Photo: Amu TV
An explosion struck downtown Kabul on Monday afternoon, resulting in multiple civilian casualties.
According to witnesses, the blast is suspected to have been caused by a bomb, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.
A nearby restaurant was heavily affected, with one person killed and two others injured.
The wounded have been rushed to a hospital for emergency treatment.