Blasts at Afghan sports stadium kill as many as eight-officials

As many as eight people were killed and dozens more wounded by multiple explosions at a sports stadium in the eastern city of Jalalabad late on Friday night, officials said.

The blasts occurred at a football stadium in the city that was hosting a cricket match at the start of the holy month of Ramadan, Sohrab Qaderi, a member of the provincial council said, according to Reuters.

He said the blasts were caused by two rockets which killed at least six people and wounded 50 but there was some uncertainty about the final casualty total.

