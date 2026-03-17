Blasts in Maiduguri kill at least 23, over 100 injured -VIDEO

Blasts in Maiduguri kill at least 23, over 100 injured -VIDEO

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At least 23 people have been killed and more than 100 injured following suspected triple suicide bomb attacks in Maiduguri, authorities said.

The explosions struck the city, the capital of Borno State, late on Monday, according to a statement from police officials. Residents and security sources reported hearing multiple blasts across the area, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene, with medical teams working to assist the injured. The attacks come in a region that has long been affected by insurgent violence.

Officials have not yet released further details about those responsible, and investigations are ongoing.

News.Az