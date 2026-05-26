Skymark jet makes emergency landing at Japan's Haneda - VIDEO

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A Skymark Airlines passenger jet made an emergency landing at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Monday after a tire problem was detected during the flight, with one of the aircraft’s tires later confirmed to have ruptured, Japan’s transport ministry said, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

According to the airline, no injuries were reported among the 169 passengers and crew members aboard the Boeing 737, which had been traveling from Tokyo to Fukuoka in southwestern Japan.

Eyes on the Right MLG Wheels: Showing a professional approach to minimize damage to the aircraft, the pilot made the touch down first with its Right Main Landing Gear (MLG) wheels followed by the Left MLG Wheels as they had information of damaged wheel (Tire) on the Left MLG… https://t.co/XOv86XfaA3 pic.twitter.com/tfGAtQdCYq — FL360aero (@fl360aero) May 25, 2026

The aircraft departed Haneda shortly after 3 p.m. and declared an emergency roughly two hours later before returning to the airport.

Officials from the airport office of Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transportation and Tourism later confirmed that one of the plane’s tires had ruptured.

Following the emergency landing, Runway C at Haneda Airport was temporarily closed for safety inspections before reopening at around 7:40 p.m.

News.Az