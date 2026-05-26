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Skymark jet makes emergency landing at Japan's Haneda - VIDEO

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Skymark jet makes emergency landing at Japan's Haneda - VIDEO
Source: Kyodo

A Skymark Airlines passenger jet made an emergency landing at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Monday after a tire problem was detected during the flight, with one of the aircraft’s tires later confirmed to have ruptured, Japan’s transport ministry said, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

According to the airline, no injuries were reported among the 169 passengers and crew members aboard the Boeing 737, which had been traveling from Tokyo to Fukuoka in southwestern Japan.

The aircraft departed Haneda shortly after 3 p.m. and declared an emergency roughly two hours later before returning to the airport.

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Officials from the airport office of Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transportation and Tourism later confirmed that one of the plane’s tires had ruptured.

Following the emergency landing, Runway C at Haneda Airport was temporarily closed for safety inspections before reopening at around 7:40 p.m.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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