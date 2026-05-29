Blue Origin rocket explodes in fireball during launchpad test - VIDEO

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A Blue Origin rocket has exploded in a fireball during a late-night launchpad test - shaking nearby homes, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

Officials say no one was injured and that there is no threat to the public following the "anomaly" at Cape Canaveral in Florida, with Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos admitting it was a "very rough day".

Here's our video of the explosion at Launch Complex 36. It happened about 9 pm ET (0100 UTC) as Blue Origin was beginning a static fire test of its New Glenn rocket.



Watch live views: https://t.co/tm2wZQmAVD pic.twitter.com/PmbgQC6Qmq — Spaceflight Now (@SpaceflightNow) May 29, 2026

Mr Bezos said it was too early to know the cause of the explosion, but insisted "we're already working to find it".

He added: "We'll rebuild whatever needs rebuilding and get back to flying. It's worth it."

Footage from the site showed flames climbing the sides of the rocket before a huge explosion engulfed the launch area.

The incident, which occurred around 9pm ET on Thursday (2am UK time on Friday), is a huge setback in the company's ambitions to narrow the gap with Elon Musk's SpaceX.

The 97m (321ft) rocket - named New Glenn after John Glenn, the first American to orbit Earth - was set to blast off next week with internet satellites that are part of the Amazon Leo constellation in orbit.

Earlier this week, NASA awarded Blue Origin a contract worth hundreds of millions of dollars to launch a pair of moon buggies in the next few years as part of the Artemis programme.

NASA administrator Jared Isaacman, who oversaw the record-breaking Artemis II lunar flyby last month, said in a statement: "Spaceflight is unforgiving, and developing new heavy-lift launch capability is extraordinarily difficult."

He added that the space agency would "support a thorough investigation of this anomaly, assess near-term mission impacts, and get back to launching rockets".

Responding to a video of the explosion on X, Mr Musk said: "Most unfortunate. Rockets are hard."

News.Az