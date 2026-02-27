BMW introduces humanoid robots in European production

+ ↺ − 16 px

BMW Group's Leipzig plant has become the first in Europe to host a humanoid robot pilot, as the German automaker expands on lessons from its Spartanburg facility and collaborates with Hexagon Robotics to test the AEON robot in battery assembly and component manufacturing.



For years, humanoid robots have existed in the imagination of automotive engineers as a distant promise, compelling in theory but frustratingly elusive in practice, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

BMW Group has now made a decisive move to convert that promise into industrial reality. On 27 February 2026, the company confirmed that it is deploying humanoid robots at its plant in Leipzig, Germany, marking the first time Physical AI of this kind has entered a European automotive production environment. The announcement is not merely a headline. It is the culmination of a structured, multi-year strategy to embed adaptive, AI-driven robotics into the fabric of BMW's global manufacturing network.

Michael Nikolaides, Head of BMW Group Production Network and Logistics, drew the lesson plainly: "Our aim is to be a technology leader and to integrate new technologies into production at an early stage. Pilot projects help us to test and further develop the use of Physical AI – AI-supported, adaptive robots – under real industrial conditions. The successful initial deployment of humanoid robots at our BMW Group plant in Spartanburg, USA, proves that humanoid robots can function not only under controlled laboratory conditions, but also in an existing automotive manufacturing environment."

