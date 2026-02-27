Hyundai plans $6.3B AI, robotics expansion in South Korea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hyundai Motor Group has signed an agreement with the South Korean government to invest approximately 9 trillion won (around $6.26 billion) in major industrial and technology projects along the country’s western coast, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

Under the agreement, Hyundai will allocate about 5.8 trillion won to construct a large-scale artificial intelligence data centre equipped with 50,000 graphics processing units (GPUs), aimed at strengthening the country’s advanced computing and AI capabilities, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In addition, the group plans to invest 400 billion won to establish a new robotics manufacturing facility. The factory will produce various types of robots, including wearable robotic systems designed to support industrial and potentially medical applications.

Hyundai also outlined significant investments in renewable and clean energy infrastructure. The company will commit 1 trillion won to develop hydrogen production facilities and a further 1.3 trillion won toward solar power generation projects.

The developments will take place in Saemangeum, a vast national land reclamation initiative that began more than two decades ago on South Korea’s west coast. Originally launched to expand farmland, the project later shifted focus toward attracting industrial clusters and revitalizing a region long regarded as economically disadvantaged.

Saemangeum is located in the Jeolla provinces, traditionally known as a stronghold of political liberalism in South Korea. The region has been a key support base for the Democratic Party of President Lee Jae Myung.

News.Az