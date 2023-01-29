Body of the martyr Orkhan Asgarov will be brought to Azerbaijan today - MFA Spokesperson

+ ↺ − 16 px

The work related to the evacuation of the employees of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Iran is about to be completed, said Aykhan Hajizadeh, the head of the press service department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

According to him, today the embassy staff and their family members, as well as the body of martyr Orkhan Askerov, will be brought to the country.

News.Az