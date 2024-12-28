Bodycam footage shows inmate fatally beaten by guards at US correctional facility - VIDEO

Robert Brooks as seen in body camera footage at the Marcy Correctional Facility in Oneida County, New York, on Dec. 9. Photo source: Office of the New York State Attorney General

+ ↺ − 16 px

Excerpts of body-worn camera footage from four corrections officers were released Friday by the New York Attorney General’s Office showing the in-custody beating of 43-year-old inmate Robert Brooks, who the AG's office says was brutalized by prison guards while handcuffed at Marcy Correctional Facility in Oneida, New York, earlier this month.

'Shocking' footage shows handcuffed inmate who died after prison guards beat him pic.twitter.com/4dwxGUhxf8 — News.Az (@news_az) December 28, 2024

In the footage reviewed by ABC News, which the AG's office says was from a Dec. 9 incident, multiple officers can be seen holding Brooks upright on an exam table, with his arms restrained, punching and kicking him in the face, torso and genitals, News.Az reports.The beating was described in a deposition by an investigator for the New York Department of Corrections Office of Special Investigations.Brooks had been transferred to Marcy Correctional Facility on the day of the attack from nearby Mohawk Correctional Facility.He was pronounced dead at a local hospital the following day, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office is investigating the incident."As attorney general, you have my word that we will use every possible tool to investigate this death thoroughly and swiftly," James said in a press conference Friday.Elizabeth Mazur, an attorney for the Brooks family, told ABC News, "Members of the public can now view for themselves the horrific and extreme nature of the deadly attack on Robert L. Brooks. As viewers can see, Mr. Brooks was fatally, violently beaten by a group of officers whose job was to keep him safe. He deserved to live, and everyone else living in Marcy Correctional Facility deserves to know they do not have to live in fear of violence at the hands of prison staff."Details of Brooks' death were outlined in the state investigator's deposition filed Tuesday by New York State Police.The deposition was filed by Ryan Paparella, an investigator for the Department of Corrections and Community Services and was brought in to review this incident. In the deposition, Paparella , details his assessment of the body camera footage showing Brooks' attack.Paparella did not mention any apparent provocation or motive in his deposition and noted Brooks had his arms and legs restrained throughout the 15-minute assault. Paparella is a former corrections officer at the same prison where the incident took place.Paparella's deposition stated: "The male was on the ground [outside near a fence]... I observed correction officers pick up the male off the ground who was handcuffed with his hands behind his back. The hands of the black male were extended directly above his head as his upper torso was parallel with the ground. They continued to walk the male down the sidewalk and towards an open door of the infirmary."Paparella reported a corrections officer delivered a "closed fist strike to the chest" while Brooks was handcuffed, and detailed officers pushing Brooks' body up against an interior window.Preliminary findings of Brooks' autopsy by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner's Office, "show concern for asphyxia due to compression of the neck as the cause of death, as well as the death being due to actions of another," New York State Police wrote in a court filing.Paparella detailed that two sergeants and a nurse watched the attack and neglected to intervene. They are among the 14 prison staffers whom New York Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered to be terminated by the state.Brooks was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2017 for stabbing his girlfriend in Monroe County.Thirteen of the staffers have been suspended without pay and one resigned the day after the incident.The investigation is still ongoing with the New York AG's Office and the NY Dept of Corrections Office of Special Investigations.

News.Az