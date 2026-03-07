Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg earned $9.4 million in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Boeing Co (BA.N) CEO Kelly Ortberg earned approximately $9.4 million in total compensation for 2025, according to the company’s proxy statement released on Friday.

Ortberg’s pay package included a $1.5 million salary, $3.9 million in incentive pay, and $3.9 million in vested stock units. He also received $650,000 in additional benefits, which covered retirement contributions and use of corporate jets, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In addition to his 2025 compensation, Ortberg is set to receive $17.5 million in stock scheduled to vest over the next three years.

The disclosure comes amid ongoing scrutiny of executive pay in large U.S. corporations and highlights Boeing’s continued reliance on performance-based incentives for its top leadership.

News.Az